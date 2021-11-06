Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.98 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

