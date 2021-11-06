ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $561.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $900.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

