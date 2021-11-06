Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as low as C$8.30. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In related news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel acquired 80,000 shares of Accord Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,220,813.07.

About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

