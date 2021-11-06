Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 2568389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. Equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

