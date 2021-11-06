Add.xyz (ADD) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $11,641.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

