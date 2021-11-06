Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $662.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.37 and its 200-day moving average is $586.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

