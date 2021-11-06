AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Shares Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 45,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 36,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.