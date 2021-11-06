aelf Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.08 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $311.59 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.57 or 0.00417452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

