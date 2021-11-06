Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.69% of Agilysys worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

