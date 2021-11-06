Aigang (AIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $180,891.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

