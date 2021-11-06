Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY opened at $32.90 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 55.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.