Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

AKRTF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

