Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

