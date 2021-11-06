Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Alteryx worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

