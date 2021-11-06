Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 533,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,834,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,387.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,386.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

