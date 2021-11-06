Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.2% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,387.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,386.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

