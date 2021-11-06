American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.54% of American Equity Investment Life worth $105,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $34.55 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

