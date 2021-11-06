American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $146,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

