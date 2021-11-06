Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 10,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 14.17% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

