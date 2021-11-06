ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.44 on Friday. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

