Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.02 ($0.03). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,029,073 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £27.39 million and a PE ratio of -19.85.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

