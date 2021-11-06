Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

