Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,839.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,646.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,011.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.