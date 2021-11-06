Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,829.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,608.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,006.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

