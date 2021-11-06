Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

