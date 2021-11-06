Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

