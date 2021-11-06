Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $29.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.42 million and the highest is $29.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $114.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.12 on Friday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.30.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.