Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $551.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.67 million and the lowest is $539.50 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($22.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

