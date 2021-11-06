Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.38 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

