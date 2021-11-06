Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $561.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $139.21 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

