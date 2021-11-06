Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

K stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

