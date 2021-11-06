Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $31.34. 10,043,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

