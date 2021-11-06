Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 229.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE VLO opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.