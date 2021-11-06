Analysts Offer Predictions for BancFirst Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.