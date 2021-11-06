Analysts Offer Predictions for Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIV. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

