Ankr Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $110.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.