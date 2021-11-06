ANON (ANON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $33,042.60 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003043 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.