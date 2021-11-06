ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 941,001 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 941,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,247,000. Oracle comprises about 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.