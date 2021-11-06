ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 86,804 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,804 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 4.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $128,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.