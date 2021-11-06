Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

