Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.74. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 36,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ARNGF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

