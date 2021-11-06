Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.62. 102,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 90,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.74 price target (down from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.