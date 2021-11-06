Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.31 ($8.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AT1 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.31 ($7.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

