Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $79.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR opened at $80.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

