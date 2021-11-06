Arweave Trading Up 69.4% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $84.58 or 0.00136464 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $128.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

