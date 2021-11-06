ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.31

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as low as $30.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 361 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

