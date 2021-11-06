Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.55

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.55 and traded as low as $63.67. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 41,074 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

