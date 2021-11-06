Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atotech by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

