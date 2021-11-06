Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.84.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.