Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and approximately $801.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $84.67 or 0.00135958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00519993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00016443 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00062246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

